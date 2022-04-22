Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes 600 kg of banned plastic, collects Rs 5,000 fine in Ghansoli

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continued its drive against use of banned plastics. The Ghansoli ward carried out raids at a godown and seized 600 kg of banned plastic worth Rs 4 lakh. The civic body also slapped Rs 5000 fine to the godown owner.

The civic officials had received information that a tempo loaded with banned single use plastic had gone towards Ghansoli village through the main road. Later, they received details of the tempo unloading the plastic at a godown near a bank in Ghansoli village.

They carried out a raid and seized 600 kgs of banned plastic worth Rs 4 lakh and also fined Rs 5000.

Last month, the Airoli ward had fined two shops for using single use plastic and eight shops for littering the area. They carried out raids at three shops in sector 16 and 8 and seized banned single use plastics. They also recovered a total of Rs 20,000 fines from them. The raid was conducted by the women team of the ward.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that included one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

NMMC has been taking a number of measures to make the city clean and seizing of banned plastic is also one of them.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:36 AM IST