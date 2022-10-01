Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 22 cases COVID-19 on September 30, active cases now under 150 | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 19 new cases of COVID on September 29. So far, there has been a decreasing trend of new cases of COVID in September so far. The number of active cases has also come down to 129 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged on September 30.

At present, 94 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 30, the civic body conducted 1108 RT PCR tests and 1708 antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,47, 335 RT PCR and 23,85,359 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC has closed its entire COVID care center as COVID cases are under control.