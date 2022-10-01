e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 22 cases COVID-19 on September 30, active cases now under 150

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 22 cases COVID-19 on September 30, active cases now under 150

At present, 94 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 22 cases COVID-19 on September 30, active cases now under 150 | Representative Image
Follow us on

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 19 new cases of COVID on September 29. So far, there has been a decreasing trend of new cases of COVID in September so far. The number of active cases has also come down to 129 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged on September 30.

At present, 94 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 30, the civic body conducted 1108 RT PCR tests and 1708 antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,47, 335 RT PCR and 23,85,359 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC has closed its entire COVID care center as COVID cases are under control.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: WR introduces 31 AC locals between Virar & Churchgate, check revised timetable here

Mumbai updates: WR introduces 31 AC locals between Virar & Churchgate, check revised timetable here

Navi Mumbai: Rajesh Narvekar apointed as NMMC administrator

Navi Mumbai: Rajesh Narvekar apointed as NMMC administrator

Thane: Mentally unfit man thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifter in Mumbra, 2nd incident in...

Thane: Mentally unfit man thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifter in Mumbra, 2nd incident in...

Navi Mumbai: Over 300 students enroll for Aadhar card in special camp

Navi Mumbai: Over 300 students enroll for Aadhar card in special camp

Navi Mumbai: AHTU raids hookah parlour for operating till late night, detains 17

Navi Mumbai: AHTU raids hookah parlour for operating till late night, detains 17