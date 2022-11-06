Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 13 cases Covid-19 on November 6, active cases now 123 | Representative Image

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remains above 100 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area.

On November 6, 13 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, there was a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid-19 in October. Meanwhile, 20 patients were discharged on November 6.

At present, 118 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On November 6, the civic body conducted 72 RT PCR tests and 49 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,83,390 RT PCR and 24,28,427 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid-19 infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid-19 care centre as Covid-19 cases are under control.