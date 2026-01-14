PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Voter Pledge Programme To Promote Democratic Participation

Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts a voter pledge programme with NSS students to encourage informed and responsible voting | File Photo

Panvel, Jan 14: In an effort to strengthen the democratic process and promote voter awareness, the Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a Voter Pledge programme on Monday in the presence of the Municipal Commissioner.

Students participate enthusiastically

Students of the National Service Scheme (NSS) from Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, participated enthusiastically in the programme and took a pledge to exercise their right to vote fearlessly, impartially and with a sense of responsibility.

Importance of voting highlighted

Addressing the gathering, the Municipal Commissioner underlined the importance of voting in a democracy and urged citizens, especially the youth, to actively participate in the electoral process. The programme aimed to create awareness among young voters about their civic duties and the significance of informed voting.

Volunteers pledge wider participation

NSS volunteers also expressed their commitment not only to cast their own votes but to motivate other eligible citizens to participate in the elections.

3D voting model unveiled

Following the pledge, a specially designed 3D model explaining the voting process was unveiled. The model presented the entire voting procedure in a simple and visual format to help citizens better understand the process.

Positive response to initiative

The initiative was jointly organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the NSS Department of Saraswati College of Engineering and was reported to have received a positive response.

