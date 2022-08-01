e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 45 new cases of Covid on July 31

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: A total of 45 new cases of Covid was reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on July 3. At present, the number of active cases stands at 297. So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping.

In June, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 232 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On July 31, only 20 patients got discharged.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 31, the civic body conducted 294 RT PCR tests and 250 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,39,952 RT PCR and 22,61,476 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

