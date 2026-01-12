 Thane News: Chendani Koliwada Residents Protest Over Alleged Rights Violation Under Redevelopment And Cluster Schemes
Thane News: Chendani Koliwada Residents Protest Over Alleged Rights Violation Under Redevelopment And Cluster Schemes

Unrest has erupted in Thane’s Chendani Koliwada as local Koli residents allege redevelopment and cluster schemes are violating traditional gaothan rights, demanding separate development rules and protection from being labelled encroachers.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Chendani Koliwada residents in Thane East raise objections to redevelopment plans, alleging threat to traditional gaothan rights | File Photo

Thane, Jan 12: Intense unrest has arisen in the local Koli community due to the proposed development schemes underway in the Chendani Koliwada area of Thane East.

Members of the Koli community have alleged that the rights of the original residents are being infringed upon in this gaothan (settlement area), where they have been living for generations, under the guise of schemes such as slum redevelopment and cluster development.

Legal status of gaothan area

Chendani Koliwada is a traditional village area of the original Koli community in Thane city. However, the legal rights of the extended village under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966, have still not been implemented in practice. As a result, many families are being branded as encroachers, and their homes are under a shadow of uncertainty.

Allegations of misleading assurances

According to locals, as per clear directives of the Supreme Court, slum redevelopment cannot be implemented in this gaothan (traditional village land) area.

Despite this, it is alleged that some political elements are giving misleading promises with elections in mind. This is causing confusion and tension within the community.

Demand for separate regulations

According to the current development plan, the same rules are being applied to the Koliwada area as to other urban parts of the city. This is directly impacting the repair, reconstruction and basic development of houses. Therefore, separate development control regulations should be announced for Koliwadas, a demand made by coordinator Sachin Thanekar.

Also Watch:

article-image

Traditional houses labelled as slums

It is alleged that many traditional houses in the expanded gaothan area are being generally classified as slums. There is a feeling among locals that instead of being given property documents, the path for displacement is being cleared in the name of redevelopment.

Coordinator Anand Koli said that Chendani Koliwada should also receive justice similar to that provided to Koliwadas in Navi Mumbai.

