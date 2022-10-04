e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 19 new Covid cases on October 4, active cases now under 150

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records 19 new Covid cases on October 4, active cases now under 150

At present, only 70 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC recorded 19 new Covid cases on October 4, with active cases now under 150 | Representative Image
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 19 new COVID cases on October 4. In September, there is a downward trend in the number of new Covid cases. Additionally, there are now 108 fewer active cases than there were in August (910).

Meanwhile, 22 patients were discharged on October 4.

At present, only 70 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 4, the civic body conducted 1083 RT PCR tests and 1520 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,40,858 RT PCR and 23,90,553 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

