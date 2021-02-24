Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives over 3000 objections and suggestions on draft voters lists

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received more than 3000 objections and suggestions on draft voter lists from citizens. Political parties alleged that mass level voters have been shifted to other wards which are likely to impact on the result of the election.

The civic body has published the draft voter lists of citizens who reside under the NMMC jurisdiction on February 16 and had sought objections and suggestions.

As per the civic administration, by the end of February 23, they received a total of 3,395 objections and suggestions from citizens. The election of NMMC is likely to take place in the first week of May.

The voter list has been prepared by the state Election Commissioner of India for the constituencies that came into existence on January 15, 2021, would be valid for this election.

As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, Maharashtra, there are three kinds of objections and suggestions will be accepted on the draft voter list by ward offices. Typing mistakes, voters name included in other wards by mistake and voters’ names omitted by mistake.

Even Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik met civic chief Abhijit Bangar and sought an inquiry in mass-level voters shifting to other wards. While talking to the media, Naik alleged over 900 voters were shifted to other wards and it must be enquired.

After completing the hearing on objections and suggestions, the final list of polling booths with the voter lists will be published on March 12.