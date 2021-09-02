Navi Mumbai: NMMC razes illegal construction in Koparkhairane

The Koparkhairane ward demolished a ground plus one storey under-construction building in Koparkhairane village for carrying out construction work without the civic body’s permission. The ward office had earlier issued a notice to remove the illegal structure. However, the contractor did not pay heed to notice and continued the construction.

According to officials from the Koparkhairane ward, house number 44 in Koparkhairane village was being constructed without taking the civic body’s permission. “The unauthorized construction was issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966 by the ward office. The builder was asked to remove the unauthorized constructions themselves. But they continued the unauthorized constructions,” said an official from the ward.

The official added that they carried out the demolition drive on Wednesday in the presence of police personnel. “Apart from officials from Koparkhairane ward and police personnel, we entrusted 7 laborers, 01 gas cutter, 02 breakers, 1 pickup van and security squad from Encroachment Department were deployed for this operation,” said the official.

The Anti-Encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been taking action against illegal structures in the city. The department has already demolished more than 50 illegal structures this year so far.

Last week, the Airoli ward had demolished a ground-plus one structure in Airoli The building was also constructed without the civic body’s permission and even after the civic body issued notices to them, they continued the construction works.

