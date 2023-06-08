Navi Mumbai: NMMC Prepared for Monsoon Emergencies

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is prepared to handle any emergency situations during the monsoon. As part of their readiness, the administration has set disaster control rooms in all eight wards and five fire stations and issued helpline numbers for emergencies.

The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar who is also Chairman of the City Disaster Management Committee, emphasized the importance of coordination and careful action to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens in case of a calamity. Earlier, he held a meeting with the representatives of CIDCO, MIDC, MSEDCL, PWD, MMRDA, and Railways to check the preparedness for the monsoon.

Disaster control rooms in all eight ward offices

The civic body has set up disaster control rooms in all eight ward offices which have become operational on June 1. These control rooms will provide immediate assistance during any calamity and will remain active 24/7 until September 30, 2023.

If the monsoon period extends, the control rooms will continue their operations accordingly. "Officers and employees have been appointed, and necessary resources and materials have been provided for relief work," Narvekar said.

In addition to these measures, the Regional Disaster Prevention Centre and Immediate Action Centre at the municipal headquarters are already functioning round-the-clock, every day of the year.

Disaster helpline numbers

“Citizens can contact these centers at any time to report their problems in the event of a disaster, and prompt instructions will be given to address the issues,” said an official from NMMC’s Disaster Management Cell. The Immediate Action Center can be reached at telephone numbers 022 – 27567060, 27567061, as well as toll-free numbers 1800222309 and 1800222310.

Since Navi Mumbai is a low-lying city, CIDCO constructed eight holding ponds to store water in case heavy rainfall is coupled with high tide. In case, there is water accumulation, the civic body will flush out water with the help of a pump. “We have identified 14 major water logging areas where heavy duty pumps have been installed to flush out water,” said the official. This is apart from small pumps installed across the city.

In addition, the civic health department has been directed to stock medicine required during the rainy season. Residents living in landslide areas and dangerous buildings are being shifted.