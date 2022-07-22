Thane: TMC Additional commissioner directs water supply department to use modern technology for water purification in rainy season |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi on Thursday, July 21, inspected the Temghar water treatment plant which supplies water to Thane city.

During the inspection, he instructed the water supply department to use modern technology instead of the conventional water purification process that is being carried out at the water purification centre during the rainy season.

"Complaints are being received about dirty water supply during monsoon. I directed the water supply department to use modern technology instead of the prevailing water purification process to supply clean water to the citizens," Malvi said.

Expressing displeasure about the Temghar water treatment plant system and old building structure he said, "200 million cubic meters of pure water is being supplied from Temghar water treatment plant. The building and system of this center is old. I instructed the water supply department to submit the proposal for repair, strengthening and repainting immediately and also submit a proposal for the appointment of necessary staff and technicians at this place."

The instructions were given to the concerned authorities also to develop the protection wall and road work at this place for safety purposes.