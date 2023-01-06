Navi Mumbai: NMMC organizes 'Home Minister' competition on civic body anniversary |

Navi Mumbai: On the anniversary of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which was celebrated with great enthusiasm after a period of 2 years affected by Covid, a special competition called 'Home Minister' was organized for women officers and employees.

175 women employees participated in the event

A total of 175 women officers and employees participated in the event, making the competition a success. Five women employees of NNMC emerged as the lucky winners and they were felicitated. As part of the competition, participants had to give correct answers to the questionnaires given to them.

The top winners were Sunita Veer Bhosle, Manisha Narkar, Charulata Shinde, Hemlata Mhatre, Pratiksha Patil.

