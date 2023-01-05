Navi Mumbai: Former corporator demands increase in salaries of Asha worker

ASHA workers on field during the height of the pandemic (Representative Image) | PTI

Ravindra Bhagat, former corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has demanded to absorb Asha workers in the corporation and provide them a salary of up to Rs 20,000 per month. Bhagat met the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and handed over a letter regarding his demand.

Bhagat said that in the last five years, Asha workers have provided excellent medical services and that their monthly salary should be increased. “In the last two years, they worked relentlessly and I have raised for their increase in monthly compensation during the general body,” said Bhagat.

He added that during the COVID pandemic, they were available without caring for their own health and lives. “There were positive discussions in the general body. But there was no positive development so far,” said Bhagat.