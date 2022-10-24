Thane: On Diwali, TMC to give bonuses of Rs 5,000 to ASHA workers, the unsung heroes of the Covid pandemic

ASHA workers during the height of the pandemic (Representative Image) | PTI

Thane: ASHA workers - the unsung heroes of the Covid pandemic - have received some good news from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) this Diwali. As per the instruction of TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the 346 Asha workers employed under the TMC jurisdiction will now be getting Rs 5,000 as a Diwali bonus.

Earlier, Rs 18,000 has been given to Thane civic body officers and employees.

Soon after the order of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, TMC chief Abhijit Bangar directed the concerned officials to complete all the procedures and deposit the bonus amount of Rs 5000 into the accounts of Asha workers without delay.

Bangar said, "18,000 rupees grace grant to Thane municipal officers and employees has been announced recently. This announcement was made by chief minister Eknath Shinde through online discussions with me after the meeting held by the representatives of the labour union."

"This year the employees have received two and a half thousand rupees more than last year and this amount of subsidy has been given to the officers and employees before Diwali. An additional burden of about 14 crores has fallen on the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) due to the grant. And now a welfare grant of five thousand will be given to Asha workers and due to this there will be an additional burden of Rs 17 lakh on TMC coffer," the TMC chief added.