Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Diwali, urges citizens not to burst firecrackers

Despite the number of active cases and new cases of COVID being stagnant, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines for celebrating Diwali and urged residents to maintain social distancing during the festival. While it urged to not burst firecrackers, it emphasized lighting lamps on Diwali.

The civic body also urged citizens to celebrate the festival at home instead of visiting the temples which have been opened recently.

As per the guidelines, keeping the COVID in mind, citizens should avoid bursting crackers and celebrate the festival by lighting lamps instead.

Though a number of services have been opened, the civic body has urged citizens to avoid crowding in the market and maintain social distancing.

“People visit market place in huge number for Diwali shopping and this may cause gathering and overcrowding. Citizens should avoid such situations to arrive and avoid going out with all members especially senior citizens and children,” said a senior civic official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 06:20 PM IST