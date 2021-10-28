Navi Mumbai: 23-year-old man booked for raping minor girl in Vashi

The Vashi police have booked a 23-year-old man for raping a 17-year-old girl, who belonged to his neighbourhood.

The incident had taken place last month and the accused had threatened the survivor against disclosing it. However, the survivor was able to muster courage and narrate her ordeal to her family.

Police said that the accused belonged to the same neighbourhood as the survivor. According to police, on September 6, the accused took her to his residence on the pretext of showing her something and then forced himself on her. After committing the crime, he asked her not to disclose anything to anyone.

“The survivor was too scared to tell her parents about the incident. Recently, she mustered courage and narrated the entire episode to her family members. Her family members then approached us,” said an official from Vashi police station.

Following a complaint, the Vashi police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “We are now looking for the accused and hope to arrest him soon,” said a police officer from Vashi police station

