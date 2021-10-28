Navi Mumbai: Man murders friend after he refused to have unnatural sex, held

NRI police arrested a 27-year-old for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death early this week in Kendriya Vihar near Karave village in Nerul. Police said that the accused wanted to have unnatural sex with the victim and when the latter refused, he hit his head with a paver block in a bus parked on a service road.

Ravindra Patil, senior inspector from NRI police said that while the incident took place around 7.30 pm on October 22, the police came to know at midnight of October 23. A case of murder was registered against unknown persons under section 302 of IPC.

The accused was identified as Vijay Maske, a resident of Karave village in sector 36 in Nerul and he had visited the NRI police station and informed about his friend’s death. The deceased was identified as Rupesh alias Roopsingh who was in his 30s. “We did not have more details of the deceased as he was residing on the roadside,” said Patil.

Police said that when they sought more details from Maske, he did not give a coherent reply. “Maske had already informed his family about the murder in the evening and trying to hide before the police,” said another police official. However, when the police interrogated strictly, Maske admitted to having murdered his friend.

“Maske wanted to have unnatural sex with his friend Roopsingh. When he resisted, he hit his head with a cement paver block,” said Patil. He added that Maske was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:51 PM IST