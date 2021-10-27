Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 1,389 students under 'Mission Youth Health' campaign; see pics

Under the 'Mission Youth Health' vaccination campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has administered a total of 1,389 students in the first three days. The civic body has started a special vaccination campaign at 10 colleges on October 22.

While the state government started the special vaccination drive in colleges on October 25, the NMMC decided to start the vaccination drive from October 22 in colleges. As colleges were opened on October 20, students who have taken both doses of COVID are allowed to attend classes. Students who are yet to take the first or second dose of the COVID vaccine can take it, easily. Navi Mumbai is also known as the educational hub of colleges with various reputed educational institutes.

On day one, a total of 407 students were vaccinated in 10 colleges followed by 595 students on October 23. In the first phase, special vaccination sessions have been organized in 10 colleges from October 22 from 9 am to 5 pm. These colleges are Tilak Education Society, S.K. College, Sector 25 Nerul, ICL College, Sector 9A, Vashi, Y.C. College, Sector 15, Koparkhairane, Tilak College, Sector 28, Vashi, Sterling College, Sector 19 Nerul, Terna Engineering College, Sector 22, Nerul, Modern College, Sector 16A Vashi, Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha Vidyalaya and Junior College Ghansoli Gaon, Bharati University, Sector 3, CBD Belapur, and Indian Aerospace and Engineering College, Turbhe MIDC.

"Mission Youth Health" campaign is being implemented by the Department of Health, Government of Maharashtra, and the Department of Higher and Technical Education in all colleges from October 25 to November 2. However, NMMC has already started this campaign on October 22 and the first dose of Covishield has been given to students who have not yet taken the vaccine and the second dose who have completed 84 days with the first dose of Covishield and second dose of Covaxin after 28 days. The campaign will also vaccinate professors and other staff of the college.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:57 PM IST