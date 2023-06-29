Navi Mumbai: NMMC Holds 'Swachhta Dindi' In Belapur On Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi

A ‘Swachhta Dindi’ was organized in Karavegaon on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. | FPJ Photo

The Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a ‘Swachhta Dindi’. It was organized in Karavegaon on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. More than 250 students from primary and secondary schools affiliated with NMMC and Gyandeep Seva Mandal actively participated in the 'Ashadhi Ekadashi Swachhta Dindi.'

NMMC is known for taking new initiatives and has always prioritized public participation in cleanliness drives. As a part of it, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, a ‘Swachhta Dindi’ also was organized.

They marched through the Karave village, spreading the message of cleanliness while singing popular songs like "Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram" and "Vitthal Vitthal Jai Hari Vitthal." Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, Dr. Babasaheb Raajle, expressed his appreciation for the event, emphasizing the significance of cleanliness in Navi Mumbai's identity.

The enthusiastic participation of the city's future generation motivates the ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and hygienic environment.

