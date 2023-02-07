Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds state-level bodybuilding competition

Bodybuilders pose onstage | Punit Pranjape/ Getty Images/ Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC) organises a bodybuilding competition every year in order to inculcate an interest in fitness among the youth of the city and to make them understand the importance of physical fitness.

The Sports and Cultural Department of the NMMC held the competition on February 7. There were two groups--Shree State Level and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation level in the competition.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Shree State level competition was held in eight weight groups above 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85 and 90 kg and in each weight group there will be 06 cash prizes respectively.

Also, there will be competition in six weight groups above 50, 55, 60, 65, 70 and 75 kg in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area and 05 cash prizes will be awarded to each weight group respectively.

In this competition, the final winner of Navi Mumbai Municipality Mr State level will get Rs 1.25 lakh, the runner-up will get Rs 45 thousand, the Most Improved Body Builder (State Level) will get Rs 15 thousand, the Best Poser (State Level) will get Rs 15 thousand.

And the Navi Mumbai Municipal Region Sh. Prizes worth Rs 50 thousand to the final winner and Rs 25 thousand to the runner-up will be awarded a total sum of Rs 6.50 lakhs.

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner has requested that a maximum number of bodybuilders from the state and Navi Mumbai city should participate in the competition.

