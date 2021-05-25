Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines over 15,000 since lockdown imposed in April, Rs 95 lakh collected

Since the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra in April, the Special Vigilance Squad of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took action against 15,603 people and establishments for not following the curfew and COVID 19 norms. The civic body also collected over Rs 95 lakh as fines.

To curb the rising incidence of COVID, the Maharashtra government imposed a statewide curfew under Break the Chain which was later extended till June 1. Citizens have been instructed to strictly abide by the curfew rules to break the growing chain of coronavirus.

However, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation and the police against the citizens who are violating the curfew rules and endangering the social health without following the Covid norms.

NMMC’s special vigilance teams and eight ward offices have taken punitive action against 12,416 citizens and during this period and recovered a penalty amount of Rs 53,66,700.