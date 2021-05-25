Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines over 15,000 since lockdown imposed in April, Rs 95 lakh collected

Since the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra in April, the Special Vigilance Squad of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took action against 15,603 people and establishments for not following the curfew and COVID 19 norms. The civic body also collected over Rs 95 lakh as fines.
To curb the rising incidence of COVID, the Maharashtra government imposed a statewide curfew under Break the Chain which was later extended till June 1. Citizens have been instructed to strictly abide by the curfew rules to break the growing chain of coronavirus.
However, action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation and the police against the citizens who are violating the curfew rules and endangering the social health without following the Covid norms.
NMMC’s special vigilance teams and eight ward offices have taken punitive action against 12,416 citizens and during this period and recovered a penalty amount of Rs 53,66,700.
Similarly, in the APMC market, in each shift, 15 such teams have collected fines amounting to Rs. 9,37,900 from 3187 persons/shopkeepers.
Apart from this, the ward level vigilance teams working in all the eight ward office areas have collected fines of Rs. 15,35,000 from 3447 persons/shopkeepers for violating the safety rules.
Since April 2020, a total of 54489 citizens/establishments have been fined Rs. 2.50 crores for violating the COVID norms in the city.
“A curfew has been imposed from April 15 to 7 am on June 1 to break the chain of coronavirus as per the state government directives. However, the corporation is vigilant to ensure that a few irresponsible citizens do not break the COVID norms in collaboration with the police department,” said an official from NMMC.
