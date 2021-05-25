Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees less than 100 new COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike since February 18

The city witnessed a total of 94 fresh COVID 19 positive cases on Monday, which is the lowest daily spike in cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seen in over three months.

On February 18, the city had seen a total of 93 positive cases. Thereafter, the number kept rising and touched 1,441 in April. However, the constant drop in the number of new cases of COVID 19 has brought respite for the local body as it had become difficult for them to provide beds to all the patients who were critical in the ICU.

The civic health department claimed that lockdown and mass screenings helped to control the spread of the virus in the city. For the last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases was a little more than 100.