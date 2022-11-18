Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of essay and painting competition

e-Paper Get App
The painting competition was conducted for students of classes 5th to 8th and the essay writing competition was conducted for the secondary students of Classes 9th and 10th in NMMC schools.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
A student received a certificate of participation from dignitories | Sourced Photo
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had held a painting and essay writing competition for students; it was conducted on the theme of disaster management and prevention. The competition was held on World Disaster Risk Reduction Day.

The idea behind organising the same was to check the awareness and readiness of the public in case of any untoward incident caused by a diaster.

article-image

The award ceremony for the competition was held in Vashi where several kids were presented accolades for their exemplary work.

Around 250 students participated in the competition. The painting competition was conducted for students of classes 5th to 8th and the essay writing competition was conducted for the secondary students of Classes 9th and 10th in NMMC schools.

