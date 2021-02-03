Navi Mumbai: NMMC election process begins, draft voter lists to be out on February 16

The state election commission has started the process of election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The draft voter lists will be published on February 16 and objections and suggestions can be submitted by February 23. The voter lists prepared by the Election Commissioner of India for the constituencies which came into existence on January 15, 2021, would be valid for this election.

The election of NMMC was scheduled to take place in April 2020. However, it was put on hold following the outbreak of COVID 19.

After completing the hearing on objections and suggestions, the final list of polling booths with the voter lists will be published on March 12.

The municipal commissioner of NMMC published a notice regarding this. As per the notice, citizens can submit their objections and suggestions between February 16 and 23. Based on objections and suggestions, the final list of voters will be published on March 3. Meanwhile, on March 8, the lists of polling booths will be published. And, finally, on March 12, the final lists of voters along with the polling booths will be published.

The election is expected to take place in the third week of April. Last year, the whole process was conducted. However, due to lockdown, the election was put on hold.