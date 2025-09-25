 Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital To Launch Chemotherapy Services Within 3 Months
Mumbai News: Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital To Launch Chemotherapy Services Within 3 Months

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Cooper Hospital | File Image

Mumbai: Dr R N Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle is set to launch chemotherapy services within the next three months. The hospital has received all necessary approvals, and infrastructure development will soon begin, according to a senior civic official. The new facility is expected to benefit a large number of cancer patients in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Official Confirmation

Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), confirmed the development. “We have received all the required permissions. Since the facility must adhere to specific guidelines, we expect it to be operational within three months,” he said.

Addressing Past Criticisms

The hospital has recently faced criticism over issues such as manpower shortages, unhygienic conditions, and rat infestations. However, officials say measures are being taken to address these concerns.

Operational Improvements

Dr Neelam Andrade, Director (Medical Education and Major Hospitals) and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, stated that in the past one and a half months, approximately 1,149 files—including those related to contractor bills and pending work—have been cleared. Additionally, 350 work orders have been issued to ensure a steady supply of medicines and essential medical items for patients.

Enhanced Patient Experience

To improve patient experience, the hospital has also conducted orientation programmes for frontline workers. “We are sensitising our front desk staff to ensure a better experience for visiting patients. A skit by students was also performed to raise awareness among both patients and hospital staff,” said Dr Andrade.

New Gastroenterology OPD

The hospital has also launched a weekly outpatient department (OPD) for gastroenterology. With this new service, patients will now have access to advanced care, including medical management, endoscopic procedures, and specialized treatment for liver, stomach, and intestinal disorders.

