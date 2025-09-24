Mumbai News: Cooper Hospital Launches Specialised Gastroenterology OPD For Advanced Care

Cooper Hospital launches specialised Gastroenterology OPD for advanced liver and stomach care | File Photo

Mumbai: Patients at Cooper Hospital will now have access to advanced gastroenterology care, including medical management, endoscopic procedures, and specialized treatment for liver, stomach, and intestinal disorders.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department inaugurated the Gastroenterology Outpatient Department (OPD) at Dr. R. N. Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, on Wednesday. The department will be operational every Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Addressing Rising Gastrointestinal Disorders

The civic administration stated that the launch comes at a time when lifestyle changes and evolving dietary patterns have led to a rise in liver, stomach, and intestinal disorders. This initiative is part of BMC’s ongoing efforts to expand specialized medical services across its hospitals.

Inauguration and Expert Team

The OPD was inaugurated by Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Nair Hospital and member of Cooper Hospital’s Supervisory Committee. Dr. Neelam Redkar, Head of the Department of Medicine and Postgraduate Dean, also serving as Director of Medical Education & Major Hospitals, played a pivotal role in setting up the facility.

“The department will operate every Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm. Dr. Jayant Barve and Dr. Shobhana Bhatia have been appointed as honorary super-specialists,” said an official from BMC’s Health Department.

Dr. Barve, a seasoned medical expert, brings over four decades of experience in treating stomach and intestinal disorders, while Dr. Bhatia is the former Head of Department at KEM Hospital and retired from BMC service. Their combined expertise is expected to greatly benefit patients at Cooper Hospital.

Benefits for Patients and Students

The new OPD will facilitate easier diagnosis and treatment through endoscopy, ensuring timely care for patients in need. “Postgraduate students will also gain valuable training under the supervision of these expert doctors, helping them acquire advanced skills in gastroenterology. Cooper Hospital thus becomes the first BMC hospital in the eastern and western suburbs to offer such specialized outpatient services,” the official added.

Concerns Over Hospital Conditions

However, health activists have raised concerns about ongoing issues at the hospital. Over the past month, Cooper Hospital faced criticism over rat infestation, unhygienic conditions, poor biomedical waste management, and delays in the renewal of contractual employees.

Expected Impact

Despite these challenges, the launch of the Gastroenterology OPD is expected to enhance patient care and meet the growing demand for specialized gastrointestinal services in Mumbai’s suburban hospitals.

