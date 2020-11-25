Navi Mumbai: NMMC converts two defunct buses into artistic mobile toilets for public use

Working on the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has transformed two defunct buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) into artistic mobile toilets which is now available for public use. Sanjay Kakade, the additional municipal commissioner, inaugurated the two 'Upcycle Art Toilets' at the civic headquarter in Belapur on Tuesday.
As part of the preparation for Cleanliness Survey 2021, the NMMC is exploring innovative ideas to get the first rank. The civic body had jumped four points in the 2020 cleanliness survey and got the third rank in the country.
Navi Mumbai is the only city in Maharashtra to get the five-star rating of garbage-free cities and has also received a double plus rating of Open Defecation Free (ODF). The civic body is always ahead in adopting innovative ideas related to sanitation.
“We are paying special attention to the toilets which are an important part of cleanliness. NMMC has been pushing the three Rs concept--'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' in an innovative manner. Using the concept of 'sustainability from waste', two old NMMT buses that were not fit to carry passengers have been transformed into Artistic Toilet Bus. These Two 'Upcycle Art Toilet Buses' are now available for the service of Navi Mumbaikars,” said Kakade.
Both the artistic mobile toilets have toilet facilities for both men and women. There are separate entrances for men and women on both sides. While women can enter from the front, men have rear entry. There are five toilet seats of which three are for women. Even there is a urinal facility. There is a water tank installed at the top of the bus with two washbasins inside the bus.
Earlier the civic administration decided to achieve 100 percent waste composting by housing societies. The civic body kicked off preparation on October 2 with a resolution “Decided-Number One” by unveiling “Mahatma Gandhi Chasma and Charkha” made of scrap, conveying the message of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' to make the city clean and green. Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles and charkha symbolizes sustainable recycling from waste, claimed the civic body.
