Navi Mumbai: NMMC converts two defunct buses into artistic mobile toilets for public use

Working on the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has transformed two defunct buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) into artistic mobile toilets which is now available for public use. Sanjay Kakade, the additional municipal commissioner, inaugurated the two 'Upcycle Art Toilets' at the civic headquarter in Belapur on Tuesday.

As part of the preparation for Cleanliness Survey 2021, the NMMC is exploring innovative ideas to get the first rank. The civic body had jumped four points in the 2020 cleanliness survey and got the third rank in the country.