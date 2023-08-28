Navi Mumbai: NMMC Contract Workers Take Membership Of Maharashtra Employees Union

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In order to solve the pending problems and inconveniences and get justice, the contract drivers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Administration took membership of Maharashtra Employees Union affiliated to INTUC on Sunday.

These contract drivers work on a mere salary of Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 and they do not even know the ESI scheme and get the benefit of it.

“If contractors say they are paying ESI, then why are these contract drivers not getting the benefit of the facility? Many workers do not know their PF number and those who know their PF are not paid as per rules. These workers are being exploited for low wages. Aggrieved by changes in the contract and increase in the wages of the drivers, the drivers of these contractual establishments in the municipal service approached the office of the Maharashtra Employees Union at Nerul Sector Two and accepted the membership of the union,” said labour leader Ravi Sawant, president of INTUCK Navi Mumbai.

Various Leaders Were Present At The Event

On this occasion, the labour leader Sawant, while giving the membership of the union, assured the workers that he would follow up with the administration and solve the problems as soon as possible. On this occasion, Rajendra Sutar, President of Maharashtra Employees Union, Driver Section, Sanjay Sutar, President of Contract Labor Section, and Suhas Mhatre, Vashi Hospital Vice President of the association were present.