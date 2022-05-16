Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts over 34 lakh of COVID-19 tests since outbreak of pandemic

More than 34 lakh citizens have already been tested for the COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) since the outbreak of pandemic last year. So far, a total of 1,51,448 people have tested positive of COVID-19. The total testing including the rapid antigen tests.

The civic body started in March 2020 following the outbreak of pandemic and a lockdown was imposed across the country.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, till May 16, the civic body conducted a total 34,44,418 tests for COVID-19 of which 20,68,000 tests were Antigen and the remaining 13,76,418 tests were RT-PCR tests.

Of the total 34,44,418, a total of 1,51,448 people were found positive for COVID-19. However, 1,49,315 recovered and were discharged. At present, the total number of active cases in the city is 48. The civic body is conducting around 3000 tests per day.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:55 PM IST