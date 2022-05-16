Navi Mumbai: NMMC to tie up with TMGCA to nurture budding cricketers from civic schools

Navi Mumbai: Soon, students from civic schools in Navi Mumbai will get training under master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The NMMC and the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Cricket Academy (TMGCA) have decided to join hands with an aim to boost cricket in Navi Mumbai.

According to the sports department of NMMC, the talks are underway.

“A total of 20 students from the civic schools will get a chance to practice with TMGCA under the guidance of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at D.Y. Patil Sports Academy for one year,” said an official from the department.

He added that this is part of a talent scouting programme, aimed at hunting young talents from the municipal schools.

A number of meetings were already held between NMMC and TMGCA and an agreement is under process. The final decision will be taken in a few days.

“We are very positive about this great step of NMMC into sports, especially cricket”, said a senior official from the Sports Department of NMMC.

The practice session for the children of NMMC school will be conducted at the existing setup of TMGCA in D.Y. Patil Academy.

“The children who will be selected for the camp will be trained at the elite sports academy with advanced facilities and coaches for free”, said the official.

As of now, only children from the age group of 11 - 15 years have been finalised for the selection process.

