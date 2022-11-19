Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs Vashi and Nerul hospital to provide medicine |

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai paid a surprise visit to Nerul and Vashi hospitals early this week and inspected the facilities and issued reports. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Electrical Executive Engineer Sunil Lad, including Medical Superintendent of Vashi Public Hospital Dr. Prashant Jawade and Medical Superintendent of Nerul Public Hospital Dr. Uddhav Khillari.

The civic chief Narvekar directed the medical superintendents of both hospitals to take maximum benefits of medical equipment bought during the Covid for general patient treatment.

Mr. Narvekar also discussed the complaints received on the shortage of medicines and surgical materials. He conducted a thorough inspection and directed the concerned to take immediate action to ensure that the complaints about medicines are resolved from the headquarters level as well as from the hospital level and ensure that the medicines are available to the patients.

On the occasion, the commissioner directed that no prescription for buying medicines from outside should be given to any patient admitted to the municipal hospital and that the patient should be provided with medicines only through the municipal corporation. If complaints are received in this regard, action will be taken against the concerned, said the commissioner.