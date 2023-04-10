Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner directs reactive COVID War Room amid rising cases | FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the rising number of COVID cases in the city, the civic chief of Navi Mumbai held a meeting of concerned officials and directed them to reactivate the COVID War Room immediately to guide patients. The civic chief also stressed on testing, isolation and treatment.

In a meeting held last week, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, directed the Health Department to plan immediately to make the facilities in the COVID treatment centers operational.

Civic chief took stock of COVID situation

The meeting was attended by the Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, Medical Health Officer Dr Pramod Patil and the medical superintendent of all hospitals, including medical officers of all 23 civil primary health centres.

During the meeting, Narvekar took a detailed review of the COVID situation in the city. At present, there are around 100 active cases in the city.

60% tests must be RT-PCR: Civic Chief

While reviewing the urban primary health centre, he observed the statistics of the testing and the number of positive patients. He also checked department-wise information of each region under the civic body.

While giving instructions to increase testing, the commissioner also directed that care should be taken to maintain the ratio of 60% RTPCR tests and 40% antigen tests as per the government directive. The commissioner also told officials to ensure that the testing facilities are available around-the-clock in hospitals and that they are operational at full capacity.