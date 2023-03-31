Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects record ₹ 606 crore property tax collection

NMMC headquarters |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has surpassed the revised estimate of property tax collection a day before the end of the financial year. The civic body has already collected Rs 606 crores till March 30 while the revised estimate was Rs 575 crores.

The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar thanked the citizens of Navi Mumbai for paying their taxes. He said that due to the appropriate decisions taken by the additional commissioner Sujata Dhole in terms of tax collection, one day before the end of the current financial year, the civic body surpassed the target for property tax collection.

600 crores figure reached for the first time

This is the first time the civic body collected more than 600 crores of property tax.

On the last day of this financial year, March 31, despite Ram Navami being a public holiday, all municipal corporation offices were open to facilitate tax payments.

Property tax collection by PMC

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a good response from property taxpayers in the last few days. Industrial as well as commercial units in the CIDCO area and Taloja Industrial Estate have paid property taxes.

The civic body has collected around ₹225 crores so far.

Notices issued to 1800 property owners

Following the instructions from Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh for the direct recovery of taxes from commercial properties, the civic administration issued notices to around 1800 property owners and around ₹21 crores of property tax was collected.

In order to avoid the financial loss of PMC, direct action has been taken for recovery from commercial property taxpayers. A total of eight teams have been formed for the recovery.

As the penalty for non-payment of property tax has increased by 2 percent per month, the likelihood of citizens paying property tax is increasing. Along with this, the Municipal Corporation has developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online.

Citizens can also pay their property tax by going to the website panvelmc.org.