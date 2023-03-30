Navi Mumbai: PMC collects ₹225 crores worth of property tax so far | Pixabay

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a good response from property taxpayers in the last few days. Industrial as well as commercial units in the CIDCO area and Taloja Industrial Estate have paid property taxes.

The civic body has collected around ₹225 crores so far.

Notices issued to 1800 property owners

Following the instructions from Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh for the direct recovery of taxes from commercial properties, the civic administration issued notices to around 1800 property owners and around ₹21 crores of property tax was collected.

In order to avoid the financial loss of PMC, direct action has been taken for recovery from commercial property taxpayers. A total of eight teams have been formed for the recovery.

As the penalty for non-payment of property tax has increased by 2 percent per month, the likelihood of citizens paying property tax is increasing. Along with this, the Municipal Corporation has developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to pay property tax online.

Citizens can also pay their property tax by going to the website panvelmc.org.