Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed to death in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed in Panvel

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by an unknown person in Shivkar village in Panvel taluka.

His body was found outside his home early Wednesday morning. The Panvel city police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are trying to ascertain the reason.

Victim attacked by sharp-edged weapon

The victim, Vinay Vinod Patil, sold coconuts and flowers to support his family. The police said he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon like an axe. He was found at around 3 am and no one was at home.

