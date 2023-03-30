 Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed to death in Panvel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed to death in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed to death in Panvel

His body was found outside his home early Wednesday morning.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed in Panvel | Representative image

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by an unknown person in Shivkar village in Panvel taluka.

His body was found outside his home early Wednesday morning. The Panvel city police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are trying to ascertain the reason.

Victim attacked by sharp-edged weapon

The victim, Vinay Vinod Patil, sold coconuts and flowers to support his family. The police said he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon like an axe. He was found at around 3 am and no one was at home.

Read Also
Mumbai: Five get life term for 2015 revenge killing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali

Thane: Passenger thrashed by auto driver for refusing to pay ₹10 extra in Dombivali

Mumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes

Mumbai: Lake levels dip to 37%, pipeline damage adds to woes

Mumbai chawl stabbing case: Police doubt crime motive, custody extended till March 31

Mumbai chawl stabbing case: Police doubt crime motive, custody extended till March 31

Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed to death in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 15-yr-old coconut seller axed to death in Panvel

Mumbai: BMC to install EV charging stations at public parking areas soon

Mumbai: BMC to install EV charging stations at public parking areas soon