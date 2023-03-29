Mumbai: Five get life term for 2015 revenge killing | Representative Image/ PTI

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for an apparent revenge killing in which they assaulted a Chembur resident whose friends and he had made an attempt on their lives earlier and were out on bail.

Those sentenced are Kamlesh Talekar, Sagar Salve, Suraj Singh, Sachin Margaj and Govind Waghela. The deceased Ganesh Ghadigaonkar was killed on June 15 a little past midnight when she was outside a bar.

How the 2015 incident went down

Two persons surrounded and started assaulting him with weapons such as gupti, chopper and knife and later three more persons joined them in the attack. A friend of the deceased Gurdeepsingh Nagpal, who saw the assault begin, had come to his rescue, but backed off in fear after the accused assaulted him and he sustained a minor injury. He then lodged a police complaint on the matter. The post mortem report had found as many as 40 injuries including stab wounds on Ghadigaonkar.

The deceased and some of his friends, including Nagpal, had been booked in a case of attempted murder after they picked a quarrel with one of the accused in Feb 2015. They were released on bail when the accused attacked them. Arguing against the bail of one of the accused, the prosecution had told the court that the motive was revenge. A detailed order is yet to be available.