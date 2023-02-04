MP Shocker! 16-yr-old boy rapes, kills 58-yr-old woman in suspected revenge crime

MP: Minor boy rapes, kills 58-yr-old woman in suspected revenge crime | Representative Image

Rewa: In a shocking incident from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, the police on Friday arrested a minor for raping and killing a 58-year-old woman in a suspected revenge crime. As per a Hindustan Times report, the 16-year-old boy went to the house of the lady who was alone at her home as her husband and son had gone to Jabalpur for medical treatment, police said adding that some valuable items were also found missing from the house.

As per the police, the son of the deceased woman expressed doubts on the minor boy who belonged to the same village.

The deceased woman's son said the boy had come to their home two years back and stole a mobile phone from their home. Since then, the accused boy had been treating our family as his enemy, the son of the deceased woman was quoted saying to the police.

