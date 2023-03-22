Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief calls for water conservation on World Water Day

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) observed water awareness week from March 16 to March 22 and conducted a number of programmes to create awareness among citizens. The Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra directed all civic bodies to observe the week and create awareness.

NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar interacted with the citizens through social media and wished the citizens on World Water Day on March 22 and urged them to conserve water in view of the current global water situation and environment. He emphasized the need for efficient and coordinated use of available water resources.

Narvekar said that drinking water should not be used for washing cars. “Do not wash cars with a water pipe.

"Change your habit of running the tap continuously while shaving or in the bathroom and avoid wastage of water, avoid storing unnecessary water and remove the misconception that water becomes stale if you do so,” said Narvekar.

The Commissioner has indicated that unnecessary wastage of water should be avoided in many daily activities which should not be discarded on this day.

Despite Navi Mumbai having enough water due to Morbe Dam, municipal commissioner Mr Narvekar urged it to save it.

