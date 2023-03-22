 Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief calls for water conservation on World Water Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC chief calls for water conservation on World Water Day

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief calls for water conservation on World Water Day

NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar interacted with the citizens through social media and wished the citizens on World Water Day on March 22.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) observed water awareness week from March 16 to March 22 and conducted a number of programmes to create awareness among citizens. The Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra directed all civic bodies to observe the week and create awareness.

NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar interacted with the citizens through social media and wished the citizens on World Water Day on March 22 and urged them to conserve water in view of the current global water situation and environment. He emphasized the need for efficient and coordinated use of available water resources.

Narvekar said that drinking water should not be used for washing cars. “Do not wash cars with a water pipe.

Read Also
World Water Day: Inadequate supply from dams causing depletion of water table, says Study
article-image

"Change your habit of running the tap continuously while shaving or in the bathroom and avoid wastage of water, avoid storing unnecessary water and remove the misconception that water becomes stale if you do so,” said Narvekar.

The Commissioner has indicated that unnecessary wastage of water should be avoided in many daily activities which should not be discarded on this day.

Despite Navi Mumbai having enough water due to Morbe Dam, municipal commissioner Mr Narvekar urged it to save it.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to meet property tax collection targets will play drums in front of defaulters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Wellcon 2023 conference held at ITM Business School in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Wellcon 2023 conference held at ITM Business School in Kharghar

IIT Bombay student's death: Alumni, students' groups write to Devendra Fadnavis, seek FIR

IIT Bombay student's death: Alumni, students' groups write to Devendra Fadnavis, seek FIR

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief calls for water conservation on World Water Day

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief calls for water conservation on World Water Day

WATCH: People across Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa with pomp to welcome traditional new year

WATCH: People across Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa with pomp to welcome traditional new year

Mumbai porter hands over Amitabh Bachchan's aide his lost phone worth ₹1.4 lakhs; lauded for his...

Mumbai porter hands over Amitabh Bachchan's aide his lost phone worth ₹1.4 lakhs; lauded for his...