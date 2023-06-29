Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 11mm Of Rainfall On Thursday, One Tree Fall Reported

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 11.1 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 6.30 on Thursday.
The maximum rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward with 21.6 mm, followed by Nerul with 18 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 1 tree fall.
Ward-wise rainfall
Belapur – 21.6 mm
Nerul - 18 mm
Vashi - 6.9 mm
Koparkhairne- 8.2 mm
Airoli – 7 mm
Digha- 6.2 mm
------------------------------------
Average – 11.1 mm
Total rainfall in this Monsoon- 472 mm
