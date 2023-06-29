Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 149.9 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Representative Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area encountered a significant downpour, as an average of 149.9 mm of rainfall was recorded from Wednesday at 8.30 am to Thursday at 8.30 am. The downpour resulted in several incidents of inconvenience and damage throughout the civic jurisdiction.

Koparkhairane Ward Witnesses Highest Rainfall

Amongst all the wards in NMMC, the Koparkhairane ward faced the heaviest downpour, with a staggering 208.6 mm of rainfall reported during the 24-hour period. Following closely behind was the Digha ward, which experienced 201.6 mm of rainfall. Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, and Airoli also encountered substantial rainfall, measuring 112.40 mm, 102.60 mm, 116.80 mm, and 157.40 mm, respectively.

Incidents Reported within NMMC

The relentless rainfall in the NMMC area resulted in multiple incidents that demanded immediate attention. Nine trees fell due to the strong winds and saturated soil, causing disruptions in various locations. Additionally, one short circuit was reported, leading to a localized power outage. Furthermore, one wall collapsed, possibly due to the excessive moisture, posing a risk to nearby structures. Lastly, waterlogging was observed in some areas, hindering the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Cumulative Rainfall in the Monsoon Season

The cumulative rainfall in the NMMC area during this monsoon season has reached 461.97 mm. The region has experienced heavy precipitation, which has significantly contributed to the water levels in the Morbe Dam. As per the latest data, the dam has received 99.2 mm of rainfall, bringing the total rainfall received this season to 357.8 mm. The dam level currently stands at 68.83 meters.

High Tides Pose Additional Challenges

Apart from the heavy rainfall, Navi Mumbai is also dealing with high tides. Today, the high tide recorded at 08:48 AM reached a height of 3.54 meters. Another high tide is expected at 08:09 PM, with a height of 3.44 meters. These high tides may exacerbate the situation, causing potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents. NMMC officials, along with disaster management teams, have been deployed to address emergencies promptly and minimize any further risks posed by the inclement weather.