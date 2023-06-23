 Navi Mumbai News: Tomato Prices Rise Due To Dip In Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Tomato Prices Rise Due To Dip In Supply

Navi Mumbai News: Tomato Prices Rise Due To Dip In Supply

According to traders, the prolonged heat waves in tomato-growing areas affected the supply.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

With the dip in supply, prices of tomatoes saw a sharp rise both in the wholesale and retail markets. One of the important ingredients of the kitchen saw up to Rs 20 per kg in the last week. The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi witnessed a sharp decline in the supply of tomatoes. According to traders, the prolonged heat waves in tomato-growing areas affected the supply.

Read Also
Bhopal: Vegetables get costlier as rain plays spoilsport, supply from rural areas dips
article-image

Heavy Rains and heatwaves, destroy crops

In addition, Karnataka, a major tomato supplier of tomatoes saw heavy rains that destroyed the crops. "There has been a 50 per cent decrease in tomato supply at the APMC market, resulting in higher demand and reduced supply. This has caused the prices to rise," said a tomato trader at APMC.

Previously, tomatoes were available in the wholesale market at Rs. 18-28 per kg. However, on Thursday, they were being sold at Rs. 28-50 in the APMC market. Retail prices even reached up to Rs. 60 to Rs 80 per kg. While tomatoes from the state are still entering the market, the supply from Bangalore has completely stopped. Earlier, the market received 40-50 trucks of tomatoes, but with a decrease in production, only 50 per cent of the required supply is being received.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Soar As Supply Dips Ahead Of Monsoon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Tomato Prices Rise Due To Dip In Supply

Navi Mumbai News: Tomato Prices Rise Due To Dip In Supply

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Starts Stray Cat Vaccination And Sterilisation Centre

Mumbai News: Maheshwari Mandal Sets Up Blood Donation Camp In Bhayandar

Mumbai News: Maheshwari Mandal Sets Up Blood Donation Camp In Bhayandar

Mumbai News: Days After Murder Of MPSC Topper, Police Arrest Friend

Mumbai News: Days After Murder Of MPSC Topper, Police Arrest Friend

Mumbai News: Days After Mumbadevi Fire, Jewellers Unable To Access Valuables

Mumbai News: Days After Mumbadevi Fire, Jewellers Unable To Access Valuables