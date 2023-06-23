Navi Mumbai News: Tomato Prices Rise Due To Dip In Supply

Representative Image | FPJ

With the dip in supply, prices of tomatoes saw a sharp rise both in the wholesale and retail markets. One of the important ingredients of the kitchen saw up to Rs 20 per kg in the last week. The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi witnessed a sharp decline in the supply of tomatoes. According to traders, the prolonged heat waves in tomato-growing areas affected the supply.

Heavy Rains and heatwaves, destroy crops

In addition, Karnataka, a major tomato supplier of tomatoes saw heavy rains that destroyed the crops. "There has been a 50 per cent decrease in tomato supply at the APMC market, resulting in higher demand and reduced supply. This has caused the prices to rise," said a tomato trader at APMC.

Previously, tomatoes were available in the wholesale market at Rs. 18-28 per kg. However, on Thursday, they were being sold at Rs. 28-50 in the APMC market. Retail prices even reached up to Rs. 60 to Rs 80 per kg. While tomatoes from the state are still entering the market, the supply from Bangalore has completely stopped. Earlier, the market received 40-50 trucks of tomatoes, but with a decrease in production, only 50 per cent of the required supply is being received.

