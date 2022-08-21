e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Vegetables get costlier as rain plays spoilsport, supply from rural areas dips

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
The rates of most of the vegetables have doubled in retail as well as wholesale market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The price of vegetables has shot up as rain lashes Madhya Pradesh. On an average, vegetables cost between Rs 40 - Rs 60 per kg. Common men are facing the brunt as it has affected their kitchen budget.

For instance, sponge gourd costs Rs 60 per kg. The inferior quality of sponge guard is being sold at Rs 40 per kg. Tomato rates too have increased following heavy rain and they cost Rs 40 per kg. The beans cost between Rs 60 - Rs 70 per kg.

Potato has offered relief as it sold at Rs 20 per kg. The rates of vegetables have increased due to less supply from rural areas, which are reeling under heavy monsoon rains. The rivers are on spate and that has affected transportation. Worse, heavy rain has damaged crops in several areas, leading to hike in prices.

The rates of vegetables have increased at a time when price of milk has also gone up. The rates of fruits have also scaled up. Bananas sell for Rs 50 per dozen. The rates of apple are above or near Rs 100 per kg.

Mumbai: Prices of vegetables soar as supply dips
