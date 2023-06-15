Navi Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Soar As Supply Dips Ahead Of Monsoon

Vegetable prices have seen a sharp rise following a dip in supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. Traders say that most of the vegetables saw around 30 to 40 percent price rise in the last fortnight. Normally, the supply dips during summer and rainy season.

Tomato which was available at just ₹20 to ₹30 per kg now costs ₹50 to ₹60 per kg in the retail. Similarly, brinjal is available from ₹60 to ₹80 per kg while it was available at ₹40 per kg. Ginger, one of the important ingredients of kitchen and tea stalls, is available at ₹240 per kg in the retail and green chilli has crossed ₹100 per kg in the retail.

Vegetable prices started rising at the beginning of June and has continued since. According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), vehicles are not arriving from many places as farmers are waiting for rainfall to sow seeds. “A large number of farmers clean their farm for fresh sowing. This happens every year when the supply dips,” said a trader from APMC Vashi.

Supply dips at APMC by 30-40%

The APMC Mumbai located at Vashi receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra and Karnataka.

On June 15, the APMC received a total of 407 vehicles laden with vegetables. However, majority of them were small pickup vans or tempos that carry a lesser quantity of produce. “The overall supply has dipped by around 30 to 40 percent,” said an administrative official at APMC. He added that the price of some vegetables has seen around a 40 to 50 percent rise due to lower supply.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 550 vehicles to 600 laden with vegetables on a daily basis. “Supply comes down by end of June. However, this year, it started a little early,” said another trader.

Rising vegetable prices is affecting household budget

Mony Sharma, a resident of Ulwe said, "My family is vegetarian, the sudden rise in vegetable prices have severely affected the household budget. It is tough for middle class families to manage their household budget,” she said.

Vegetable (Retail price in ₹) June 1 2023 June 15 2023

Peas 80 120

Green Chilli 40 120

Cauliflower 20 40

Tomato 20-30 60

Brinjal 40 60

Okra 30 80

Bitter Gourd 40 80

French Bean 90 140

Capsicum 30 60

