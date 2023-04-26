Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices rise due to dip in supply | Pixabay

The prices of vegetables saw a sudden rise due to a dip in supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. Most of the vegetables saw around 15 percent rise in the last three-four days. According to traders, the supply dips during summer.

On Tuesday, a total of 594 vehicles laden with vegetables arrived at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).

While tomato, cluster bean, okra, cabbage, cauliflower, and carrot prices remained stable, the prices of green chilli, green peas, capsicum, brinjal, and cucumber increased.

Green peas which were available at ₹40 - ₹45 per kg is now available at ₹50 - ₹55. Similarly, capsicum, which was sold at ₹20 – ₹22 per kg, is now selling at ₹30 – ₹32 in the wholesale market.

A trader informed said that, overall, prices of these vegetables have increased by 10% to 15%.