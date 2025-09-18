Navi Mumbai News: Swap Liver Transplant At Medicover Hospitals Saves Lives Of 2 Men After Wives Donate Portions Of Their Livers

Doctors at Medicover Hospitals successfully perform a rare swap liver transplant, saving the lives of two critically ill men | File Photo

Mumbai: In a rare act of courage and selflessness, two women — 41-year-old Juhi Gamre and 38-year-old Bhavana Thigle — donated portions of their livers to each other’s husbands after direct donation was ruled out due to blood group mismatch.

Both recipients, 53-year-old businessman Mahendra Gamre from Chiplun and 41-year-old professional Pawan Thigle from Nanded, were battling end-stage liver disease and had been waiting for a suitable transplant for more than a year.

Successful Swap Procedure at Medicover Hospitals

A team of doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, led by Dr Sharan Narute, Director – Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, successfully performed a complex swap liver transplant, giving a new lease of life to two critically ill patients.

Swap Donation Emerged as Only Option

According to Dr Narute, the swap procedure emerged as the only life-saving option after both men’s wives were found incompatible as direct donors. “Swapping donors between two families offers a ray of hope in such situations, ensuring that patients in urgent need of a liver transplant can still undergo surgery,” he said.

Complex Simultaneous Operations Executed Flawlessly

The simultaneous operations were carried out in four operating theatres and lasted 10–12 hours. Complex vascular reconstruction was required as both donors had two portal veins. Despite the challenges, the procedures were executed flawlessly. The patients were able to walk out of the hospital within 11 days, while the donors were discharged in seven days.

Post-Surgery Precautions and Awareness

Dr Narute emphasised that careful counselling, timely intervention and adherence to post-surgery precautions such as immunosuppressants, hygiene and mask-wearing were crucial for successful outcomes.

He also urged society to raise awareness about organ donation and support families undergoing transplants. “Organ donation is an act of courage and compassion that saves lives,” he said.

Gratitude and Lifeline for Patients

Both couples expressed their gratitude to the Medicover team for giving their loved ones a second chance at life. With organ donation rates in India still relatively low, experts say swap transplantation is proving to be a vital lifeline for patients when direct family donations are not feasible.

