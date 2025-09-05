 Navi Mumbai News: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Inaugurates Advanced Pediatric Cardiac Operation Theatre And ICU In Kharghar
In a major step towards strengthening pediatric cardiac care, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Kharghar, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art operation theatre and expanded intensive care unit on August 13, 2025. The expansion is expected to benefit more than 350 children annually, offering life-saving heart surgeries and treatment completely free of cost.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital unveils advanced pediatric cardiac OT and ICU, benefitting over 350 children annually | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening pediatric cardiac care, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Kharghar, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art operation theatre and expanded intensive care unit on August 13, 2025. The expansion is expected to benefit more than 350 children annually, offering life-saving heart surgeries and treatment completely free of cost.

Mission of Compassionate Healthcare

"With this milestone, Sai Sanjeevani Hospital continues its mission of providing free-of-cost pediatric cardiac care, combining advanced medical expertise with compassion and dignity for every child and family," said a representative.

CSR Support from Bajaj Finserv

The new facility has been made possible through the CSR support of Bajaj Finserv. “Every child deserves a healthy heart and a chance to live their dreams. This initiative will give hundreds of children a new lease of life,” a hospital representative said.

Inauguration Ceremony Highlights

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shefali Bajaj, Chairperson of the CSR Steering Committee at Bajaj Finserv; Kurush Irani, President, CSR, Bajaj Finserv; and the CSR team, along with the three trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust — C. Sreenivas, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and Vivek Gour.

Commitment Beyond Infrastructure

Officials highlighted that the new operation theatre and ICU are not just infrastructure additions but a commitment to ensuring that no child is denied treatment due to financial constraints. “This is a dawn of healing, of hope renewed and lives saved,” the Trust noted.

