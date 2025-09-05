Navi Mumbai News: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Inaugurates Advanced Pediatric Cardiac Operation Theatre And ICU In Kharghar

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital unveils advanced pediatric cardiac OT and ICU, benefitting over 350 children annually | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening pediatric cardiac care, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Kharghar, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art operation theatre and expanded intensive care unit on August 13, 2025. The expansion is expected to benefit more than 350 children annually, offering life-saving heart surgeries and treatment completely free of cost.

Mission of Compassionate Healthcare

"With this milestone, Sai Sanjeevani Hospital continues its mission of providing free-of-cost pediatric cardiac care, combining advanced medical expertise with compassion and dignity for every child and family," said a representative.

CSR Support from Bajaj Finserv

The new facility has been made possible through the CSR support of Bajaj Finserv. “Every child deserves a healthy heart and a chance to live their dreams. This initiative will give hundreds of children a new lease of life,” a hospital representative said.

Inauguration Ceremony Highlights

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shefali Bajaj, Chairperson of the CSR Steering Committee at Bajaj Finserv; Kurush Irani, President, CSR, Bajaj Finserv; and the CSR team, along with the three trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust — C. Sreenivas, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and Vivek Gour.

Commitment Beyond Infrastructure

Officials highlighted that the new operation theatre and ICU are not just infrastructure additions but a commitment to ensuring that no child is denied treatment due to financial constraints. “This is a dawn of healing, of hope renewed and lives saved,” the Trust noted.