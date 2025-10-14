 Navi Mumbai News: Sanpada Man’s Suicide Unravels ₹1.15 Crore Financial Fraud Case
Navi Mumbai News: Sanpada Man's Suicide Unravels ₹1.15 Crore Financial Fraud Case

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:52 AM IST
Navi Mumbai News: Sanpada Man’s Suicide Unravels ₹1.15 Crore Financial Fraud Case | Representational Image

An investigation into the suicide of a 61-year-old retired man has led police to uncover a financial fraud, in which two men allegedly cheated the victim of Rs 1.15 crore.

The Sanpada Police registered a case of criminal breach of trust and abetment to suicide after findings from an accidental death inquiry revealed that the deceased had transferred a substantial sum online to the two accused from Seawoods-Darave under a contractual agreement.

Suicide Note Reveals Mental Distress

The man was found hanging at his residence on April 7. Police recovered a suicide note in which he stated that the accused had failed to return the money and misused the funds, causing him extreme mental distress.

“The inquiry confirmed that the financial betrayal and prolonged pressure directly contributed to the man’s decision to end his life,” said the investigating officer.

Case Registered Against Accused

Following the inquiry, police recorded the statement of the deceased’s son and officially registered a case on Sunday. The case has been filed under abetment to suicide along with criminal breach of trust. Authorities have not yet revealed the names of the accused, as the investigation is ongoing.

