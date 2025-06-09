Navi Mumbai News: Residents, Activists Unite To Protect Ecologically Sensitive Lotus Lake Wetland From Illegal Dumping And CIDCO Violations

Residents and activists gather at Lotus Lake, Navi Mumbai, pledging to protect the wetland from illegal dumping and environmental harm | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Residents and activists from multiple sectors in Seawoods and Nerul came together on Sunday morning at sector 27, Lotus Lake in a strong show of solidarity, pledging continued legal and civic action to protect the ecologically sensitive wetland from further destruction.

"The peaceful gathering, attended by around 100 citizens from all walks of life, began with a vote of thanks to the Wetlands Grievances Redressal Committee for promptly intervening and halting illegal activities at the site. The action came in response to complaints raised by environmentalist Stalin Dayanand and other concerned citizens," Activist Sunil Agarwal, founder of Save Lotus Lake group, said.

The assembly was not a protest, organizers clarified, but rather a celebration of nature and a public expression of gratitude to all those—citizens, journalists, officials, and environmental defenders—who played a role in defending the lake.

At the event, participants resolved to take a series of legal and administrative steps to ensure lasting protection of the wetland. "What CIDCO has been doing is violation and contempt of the court's order in Civil Writ Petition 230/2001, which mandates the safeguarding of wetlands listed in the National Wetlands Atlas. This lake is notified as wetland in National Wetland Atlas. Our fight is not against the ownership of this lake, but against the violation being done by Cidco," Agarwal added.

Agarwal also wrote a formal email to CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal, demanding immediate removal of the dumped debris and restoration of fencing damaged by a CIDCO-appointed contractor.

Lotus Lake, located between Seawoods and Nerul, is officially recognized as a protected wetland under multiple court directives and the National Wetlands Atlas. In recent months, the lake has come under threat due to alleged unauthorized dumping of debris by Cidco, sparking concern among residents and environmental activists. According to Cidco, the lake doest not exist as per their documents it is a 'plot' that belongs to them and over the years, water got accumulated.

Meanwhile, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre who had promised her support in the fight has allegedly withdrawn her support and avoided to come for showing her solidarity on Sunday citing the reason of being 'out of town.' "It was expected as Cidco comes under the state government. The 'pressure' was bound to be there," said one of the activists.

Former NCP corporator Saluja Sutar and her husband Sandeep Sutar along with MNS activist Sachin Kadam, had joined the group to show their support.