 Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar

A key preparatory meeting for the event took place today at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel, bringing together senior administrative, police, and civic officials to discuss logistics and coordination for the large-scale celebration.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar | X/ @DRSUMITSINGHPHD

Preparations are in full swing for the grand event to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary (Shaheedi Samagam) of ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, which will be held in Kharghar on December 21, 2025.

A key preparatory meeting for the event took place today at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel, bringing together senior administrative, police, and civic officials to discuss logistics and coordination for the large-scale celebration.

District Collector Kishan Jawale, Chief Minister’s Medical Aid Cell Head Rameshwar Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2, Panvel) Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Navi Mumbai) Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Rashmi Nandedkar, Additional Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation Maheshkumar Meghmale, and Panvel Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak were among those present.

Representatives from social and religious organizations, including Dharm Jagran Department’s Mahendra Raichura and Minority Commission Committee Member Happy Singh, also attended the meeting.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications
Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications
'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever, Shares Health Update
'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever, Shares Health Update
Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network
Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network
Read Also
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Accused Of Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl Acquitted After 8 Years
article-image

Officials reviewed security, traffic, and public arrangements, while also finalizing roles for 26 subcommittees formed under the district-level planning body to ensure the smooth conduct of the historic commemoration.

District Collector Kishan Jawale emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination, stating that, “This is not just an event but a tribute to the spirit of sacrifice and unity that Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji stands for. Every department must work together to make this celebration memorable and dignified.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji...

Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji...

Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications

Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications

Bhiwandi: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marigold Crops; Farmers Plead For Government Relief

Bhiwandi: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marigold Crops; Farmers Plead For Government Relief

Maharashtra State Lottery Results: Weekly Draw Schedule Announced for November 17–23 | Know Date,...

Maharashtra State Lottery Results: Weekly Draw Schedule Announced for November 17–23 | Know Date,...

Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality

Aasha Kiran Bal Gurukul: Nerul’s Street School Turning Dreams Into Reality