Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar

Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar

Preparations are in full swing for the grand event to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary (Shaheedi Samagam) of ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, which will be held in Kharghar on December 21, 2025.

A key preparatory meeting for the event took place today at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel, bringing together senior administrative, police, and civic officials to discuss logistics and coordination for the large-scale celebration.

District Collector Kishan Jawale, Chief Minister’s Medical Aid Cell Head Rameshwar Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2, Panvel) Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Navi Mumbai) Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Rashmi Nandedkar, Additional Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation Maheshkumar Meghmale, and Panvel Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak were among those present.

Representatives from social and religious organizations, including Dharm Jagran Department’s Mahendra Raichura and Minority Commission Committee Member Happy Singh, also attended the meeting.

Officials reviewed security, traffic, and public arrangements, while also finalizing roles for 26 subcommittees formed under the district-level planning body to ensure the smooth conduct of the historic commemoration.

District Collector Kishan Jawale emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination, stating that, “This is not just an event but a tribute to the spirit of sacrifice and unity that Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji stands for. Every department must work together to make this celebration memorable and dignified.”

