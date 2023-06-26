Navi Mumbai News: Parts Of City To See Water Cut On June 26; Details Inside | Photo: Representative Image

The water supply in parts of Navi Mumbai will be disrupted on Monday. The watter cut comes as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take a shutdown to replace the pipeline in Belapur. In order to facilitate the replacement of the 800 mm diameter pipeline in Belapur, NMMC has taken a shutdown from 9 am to 6 pm on June 26.

The maintenance work will impact the water supply in selected areas on June 26 and the supply will be restored on June 27 with low pressure.

Areas where water supply will be cut

Under the CIDCO-administered Kamothe node, there will be no water supply in sectors 1 to 11 and sectors 33 to 36 in Kamothe on Monday.

In addition, there will be no water supply in New Panvel, Kalamboli, Karanjade, and Kalundre nodes from 11 am to 4 pm on June 26 as the electric power meter of MSEDCL will be changed at Bhokarpada to stop leakage between Shabri tapping to Asudgao tapping. The shutdown has been taken by Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran.

Water supply will be completely restored on June 27

The water supply will be restored on June 27 after 4 pm. CIDCO has appealed to its citizens to store water and use it judiciously.